Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total value of $28,657,031.25.

Broadcom stock opened at $431.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $437.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 136,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 32.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.