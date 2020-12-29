Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $429.04. 938,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.30. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $437.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total transaction of $975,346.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,698 shares of company stock valued at $166,315,046. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,685,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Broadcom by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

