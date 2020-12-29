Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.59). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit