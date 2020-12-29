Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.59). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

