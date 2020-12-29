Brokerages Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter.

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

