Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($10.11) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 99,463 shares of company stock worth $1,321,240. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 2,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,881. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.