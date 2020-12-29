Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post sales of $400.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $405.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $432.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,022,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 571,852 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 507,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 617,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 237,191 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.