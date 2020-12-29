Brokerages Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Million

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to announce sales of $7.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.40 million and the lowest is $7.20 million. American River Bankshares posted sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $28.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $29.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.40 million, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

AMRB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498. The company has a market cap of $77.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

