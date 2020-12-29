Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. TD Securities boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

