Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.68 Million

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report $28.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $82.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $108.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $116.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $213.00 million, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $228.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eventbrite by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eventbrite by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.