Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Safehold posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Safehold stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94 and a beta of -0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Safehold by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Safehold by 14.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safehold by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

