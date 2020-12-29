Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $948.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce sales of $948.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $979.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $907.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $955.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.03 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,186. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,477,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,188,000 after acquiring an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Snap-on by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,503 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Snap-on by 171.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 673,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

