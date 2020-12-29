Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce $455.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.80 million and the highest is $485.09 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $301.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.45.

SAM stock opened at $992.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $948.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $838.42. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total transaction of $2,448,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $72,541,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

