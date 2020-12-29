Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT at $30.78

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBWBF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

