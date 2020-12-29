Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

FGEN traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.61. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

