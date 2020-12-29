Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $170.65

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.65.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.16.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 474,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,422,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

