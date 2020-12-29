Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT at $27.00

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 16.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Groupon by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,670 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

