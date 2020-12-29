Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $174.27

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.27.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in IDEX by 131.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $195.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.36. IDEX has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $199.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

