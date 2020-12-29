Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $68.56

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

LSPD stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.06. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

