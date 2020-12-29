Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $534.92

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $534.92.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $518.38 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

