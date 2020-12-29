Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target at $13.43

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,848. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

