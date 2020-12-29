Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) PT at C$10.19

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

PL opened at C$8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$293.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.26%.

In other news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$427,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,115,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,166,651.18.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

