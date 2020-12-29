Brokerages Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $45.40

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. BidaskClub raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,582,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 282,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 3,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,126. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

