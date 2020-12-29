Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 387.27

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 387.27 ($5.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 610 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £982.10 ($1,283.12). Also, insider Ian Davis acquired 2,732 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.04 ($2,569.95).

LON RR traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 113.60 ($1.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,469,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.82. The firm has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 711 ($9.29).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

