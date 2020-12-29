Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

BMTC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

BMTC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. 63,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 267,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

