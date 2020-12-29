Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.29

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 566177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65.

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

