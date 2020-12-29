Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at $867,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

