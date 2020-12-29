CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.27 Million

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report sales of $650.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.45 million and the lowest is $619.08 million. CAE posted sales of $699.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 15,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.40, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in CAE by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 183,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

