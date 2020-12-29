California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 505 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of National HealthCare worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $88.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

