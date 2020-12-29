California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Calix worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 223.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

