California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Quanterix worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 8.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

