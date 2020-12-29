California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Employers worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 215,111 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,931 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 250,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIG opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $931.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Employers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

