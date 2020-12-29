Cameron Turtle Sells 19,500 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $35,044.66.

On Thursday, November 5th, Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $546,505.00.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. 664,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $70.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $138,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.