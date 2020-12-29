Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $12.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $23.79. 2,399,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

