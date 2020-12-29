CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE CWX opened at C$7.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.33. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) alerts:

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWX shares. Haywood Securities raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.