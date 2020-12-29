CanYaCoin Price Tops $0.0081 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $771,550.09 and approximately $43,696.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00288397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.30 or 0.02130731 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

