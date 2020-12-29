CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

