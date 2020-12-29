CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: What does EPS mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit