Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Receives €101.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €101.29 ($119.16).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFX shares. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of AFX stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €107.40 ($126.35). The company had a trading volume of 72,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 52-week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 52-week high of €123.90 ($145.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.51.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

