Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,071.42

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,071.42 and traded as high as $1,445.50. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at $1,355.00, with a volume of 603,519 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

Get Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,312.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,071.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.