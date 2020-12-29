Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. 80,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $44,722.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carriage Services by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

