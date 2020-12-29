Carry Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.87 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Carry token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $176,104.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.93 or 0.02074753 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,150,305,758 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.