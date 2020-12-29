carVertical Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $22,173.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00044116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00290964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.02129784 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

