Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce $195.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the lowest is $193.20 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $193.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $771.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $774.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $829.75 million, with estimates ranging from $818.10 million to $836.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,995,000 after acquiring an additional 661,287 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after acquiring an additional 376,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after acquiring an additional 197,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 213,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,323. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

