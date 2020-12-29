Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Down 8.6%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 13,910,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 7,473,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $408,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

