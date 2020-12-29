Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Gary Ingenito Sells 3,668 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $12,654.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,597.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CPRX opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.59. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

