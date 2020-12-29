CCUniverse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 109.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $5,609.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004976 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001730 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005429 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001164 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 442.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

