Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $8.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $996.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.47. Celestica has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

