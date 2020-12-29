Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $61.05. Approximately 319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

About Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

