Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Up 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $61.05. Approximately 319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

About Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit