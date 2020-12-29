Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $200,264.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00289224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $573.05 or 0.02049562 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,539,474 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

