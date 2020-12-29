Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.12). Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,551,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 950,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 536,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,370,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.52.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.