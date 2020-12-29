Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CELTF. Berenberg Bank raised Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 5,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.88. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

